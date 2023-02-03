Local

southwick

Tree Falls on Vehicle in Southwick

A portion of Route 57 is closed due to the ongoing investigation

By Marc Fortier

WWLP-TV

A tree fell on a vehicle in Southwick, Massachusetts, on Friday afternoon.

State police told WWLP-TV that they were called to the area of Feeding Hills Road (Route 57) shortly after noon to assist Southwick police after a tree feel on a vehicle.

There is no word yet on injuries.

A portion of the road is closed at Foster Road, state police said.

No further details have been released.

Southwick is a town of about 9,000 residents located in Hampden County, west of Springfield along the Connecticut border.

