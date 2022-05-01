Tree Falls on Worker, 19, in Norton

A worker was cutting down a tree Sunday evening in Norton, Massachusetts, when part of the tree fell on him, officials say.

The Norton Fire Department was called to South Worcester Street around 6:20 p.m. for a report that part of a tree had fallen on a tree trimmer.

According to fire officials, the tree was in the process of being cut down by the 19-year-old man, who was standing approximately 15-20 feet below, when he was struck by a chunk of the tree.

The man was treated on scene and then taken by ambulance to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro where he was picked up by a medical helicopter and flown to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence. There was no immediate word on the extent of the man's injuries or his current condition. His name was not released.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration was notified of the incident, which remains under investigation by the Norton Police Department.