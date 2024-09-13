Food & Drink

Top New England brewery opening Boston store, with drive-thru, too

Tree House Brewing Company has even created a special IPA for the new store at the Prudential Center called Hello Boston

By Boston Restaurant Talk

Hello Boston, a new beer from Tree House Brewing Company, created in honor of its new shop at the Prudential Center.
Handout

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

One of the highest-rated breweries in New England now has a retail shop in Boston.

According to a press release, Tree House Brewing Company has opened a store at the Prudential Center in the Back Bay, with the shop being on the retail level of the Pru between Shake Shack and USPS. The store is open on Friday and Saturday this week, and it will expand its hours to 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily over the next several weeks.

And for those who want to order ahead, there is a drive-through pick-up area in the orange level free loop garage via the 125 Huntington Avenue entrance before Pressed Café. (The press release mentions that the brewery has also created a special IPA for the Pru called Hello Boston.)

Tree House has had a pop-up beer garden open on Thursdays in South Garden at the Pru, and which remains in operation this month; brick-and-mortar locations can be found in Charlton, Sandwich, Deerfield, and Tewksbury. (Its website can be found at treehousebrew.com.)

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Copyright Boston Restaurant Talk

