Tree House Opens New Tewksbury Location for To-Go Only; Beer Hall Not Yet Open

According to a page within its website, Tree House Brewing Company has partially opened its new location in Tewksbury, as its to-go operation is now up and running for orders in advance that are brought out to customer's cars in the lot. The beer hall has not yet opened.

One of the highest-rated breweries in New England is expanding to the Greater Boston area.

Earlier this year, Tree House announced that it had purchased Tewksbury Golf Course and would be opening a beer hall and retail store while also running the golf course itself. A webpage within the website for Tree House gives more details, saying the following:

Our roots are deep in the fabric of Massachusetts, and more broadly, New England, and calling this gorgeous sliver of the Merrimack Valley home fills us with pride and purpose to do even better on your behalf. The long-term vision for Tree House in Tewksbury is to curate a gathering space for friends, families, and groups to celebrate life and each other. As a gateway to points in the city and recreational activities to the north, we hope to build a cultural destination worthy of the region in which it resides. We look forward to meeting you!

If all goes as planned, they said Tree House Tewksbury would open this fall. No exact date has been given for the beer hall's opening.

Currently, Tree House has locations in Charlton, Sandwich, and Deerfield. The website for the company can be found at https://treehousebrew.com/

