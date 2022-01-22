Tremont Street Apartment Building Catches Fire

A building was caught in fire on Saturday afternoon in Boston.

The fire took place on 801 Tremont St. in South End. A off duty firefighter at the scene called in and alerted the fire station, and further proceeded to alert other residents by knocking on their doors to evacuate the building, according to Boston Fire Department.

Officials said that a second alarm had to be called, as the fire that took place on the first floor of the four story building and caused heavy smoke conditions through out the building, making evacuation of elderly residents difficult for firefighters.

There were no residents at home on the scene of the fire, and all other residents of the building were safely evacuated. One firefighter was transported to hospital for minor injuries, said authorities.

Boston EMS said two apartments, including five residents were effected by the fire, the damages are estimated at $150,000.The property management company to help displaced residents with housing.⁦⁩

The Boston Fire Department said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

