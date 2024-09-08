Red Sox

Trevor Story 1 for 4 in Red Sox return after missing 133 games due to shoulder injury​

Trevor Story’s projected recovery time had been six months.

Trevor Story was 1 for 4 with an RBI single in his return to the Boston Red Sox after missing 133 games with a shoulder injury.

“We didn’t think I would be here at this point," he said after Saturday night's 7-5 win over the Chicago White Sox. ’It feels like forever ago when I was fielding questions about it being a season-ending injury. Just so grateful for the opportunity to do it.”

A two-time All-Star, the 31-year-old Story hurt his left shoulder attempting to make a diving backhand grab to story a hit by Anaheim's Mike Trout on April 5. Los Angeles Dodgers team physician Dr. Neal ElAttrache performed arthroscopic surgery seven days later on Story's left posterior labrum.

Story hit .375 in four rehab games with Triple-A Worcester.

“Honestly, the baseball side of it is great. That’s awesome for us, but he’s ready to go,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said before the game. “Physically, we feel he’s in a good spot.”

Story’s projected recovery time had been six months.

“I remember that game in Anaheim and said, `No chance. He’s not going to play,’” Cora said, “but I think going to California for his rehab, disconnecting from the day-in, day-out here helped him.”

Story is in the third season of a $140 million, six-year contract. He was hitting .226 with four RBIs in eight games before the injury.

He is a .265 career hitter with 177 homers and 535 RBIs over nine major league seasons.

Boston optioned infielder Mickey Gaspar to Triple-A.

