Massachusetts

Trial Begins for Cambridge Man Who Offered $500 for Killing ICE Agents

Brandon Ziobrowski pleaded not guilty to using interstate and foreign commerce to transmit a threat to injure another person last year

nyc3
NBC10 Boston

A man is on trial in Boston for offering $500 to anyone who would kill a federal immigration officer.

The trial of Brandon Ziobrowski opened Monday in federal court and is expected to continue through the week.

He pleaded not guilty to using interstate and foreign commerce to transmit a threat to injure another person last year.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Rhode Island 14 hours ago

4 Charged in Shooting Death of 17-Year-Old Rhode Island Girl

rescue 13 hours ago

21-Year-Old Driver Pulled From Icy Shrewsbury Pond Pronounced Dead

Authorities say the then-33-year-old Cambridge, Massachusetts, resident tweeted last July "I am broke but will scrounge and literally give $500 to anyone who kills an ICE agent."

Ziobrowski also allegedly tweeted he wanted to "slit" the late U.S. Sen. John McCain's throat.

His lawyers argue his comments are constitutionally protected political speech.

Federal prosecutors say Ziobrowski's comments represent a "true threat" not protected by the First Amendment.

Copyright A

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsBOSTONCambridgeJohn McCaintrial
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Auto Scene Politics U.S. & World Weird
Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us