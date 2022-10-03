Trial Begins for Former State Police Union Leader, Former Lobbyist Facing Fraud and Racketeering Charges

The racketeering and fraud trial for former leader of the Massachusetts State Police union Dana Pullman is set to get underway Monday, when jury selection could conclude and be followed by opening statements, The Boston Globe reports.

Pullman, along with state house lobbyist Anne Lynch, were indicted three years ago on a slew of charges including racketeering, fraud and tax crimes for allegedly misusing union funds for personal gain.

Investigators from the FBI and IRS began investigating the police association and Pullman around July 2018, according to court documents, and by October were investigating the union and Pullman's relationship with Lynch and her lobbying firm. The investigation included the review of documents, emails, records and interviews with multiple witnesses.

The FBI said its investigation revealed that, from at least 2012 and continuing until Pullman's resignation as union president in September 2018, Pullman, Lynch and others "were involved in a scheme and a conspiracy to defraud the union membership through fraud and deceit, including Pullman's receipt of illegal bribes and kickbacks from Lynch and the lobbying firm."

The investigation also found that Pullman, Lynch and others were involved in a scheme and a conspiracy to defraud two companies seeking to do business with the state of money and property.

Pullman and Lynch were charged with one count of racketeering conspiracy, one count of racketeering, one count of conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud, one count of honest services wire fraud, three counts of wire fraud, one count of obstruction of justice and one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States.

Pullman was charged with two additional counts of wire fraud and two counts of aiding and assisting the filing of a false tax return. Lynch, meanwhile, was charged with an additional count of obstruction of justice and four counts of aiding and assisting in the filing of a false tax return.

Pullman is accused of diverting thousands of union dollars for personal expenses, according to The Boston Globe, including flowers, a trip to Miami and fancy restaurant outings with a girlfriend.

Prosecutors claims that Pullman got over $40,000 in expense reimbursements from the union, but filed expense receipts for less than $9,000 of those, according to the Globe.

Lawyers for Pullman and Lynch declined to comment on the case to the Globe for its latest story, but deny the allegations in court documents.