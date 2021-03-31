Trial Begins for Man Charged in Deadly 2018 Winchester Library Stabbing

The murder trial is underway for a man accused of fatally stabbing a 22-year-old woman at a public library in Winchester, Massachusetts.

Jeffrey Yao, 24, of Winchester, is charged in the 2018 murder of Deane Kenny Stryker and the assault of a 77-year-old man who attempted to intervene at the Winchester Public Library.

Yao allegedly walked into the library on February 24, 2018, and randomly attacked Stryker with a 10-inch hunting knife, stabbing her approximately 20 times in the head, neck and other extremities. He also allegedly slashed an elderly man who attempted to help the victim in the arm.

"Miss Stryker fell to the floor in the center of the room with the knife still in her back," a prosecutor said in court after Yao's arrest. "The defendant, who was then unarmed, stepped away from Miss Stryker and put his hands in the air."

Stryker was taken to a local hospital, where she later died.

Yao is charged with murder, armed assault with intent to murder a person over the age of 60 and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a person over the age of 60. He has no prior criminal convictions. He has pleaded not guilty is being held without bail.

Yao has waived his right to a jury by trial, instead opting for a bench trial.

His attorney, J.W. Carney, did not object. He said his client is schizophrenic and his parents tried unsuccessfully to get help for their son.

"It is anticipated that at the end of the trial, which is expected to last approximately two hours, the judge will find Jeffrey not guilty of the charges against him based on his lack of criminal responsibility due to his severe mental illness at the time of the incident," Carney said in a written statement.

Carney said he expects Jeffrey will be committed to Bridgewater State Hospital, which is a maximum security facility.