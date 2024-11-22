Trial date set in Jabrill Peppers assault case, victim files $10.5M civil suit

A trial date was set Friday in the assault case against New England Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers, and his attorney said in court that the victim has also filed a $10.5 million civil suit.

Peppers was excused from appearing in court for the pretrial hearing, at which his lawyer referenced videos his client shot of the victim immediately after the alleged incident that showed no evidence of injuries consistent with the violent assault she reported to police.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Defense attorney Marc Alan Brofsky said Peppers was approached by a lawyer out of New York City who represents high-profile victims, asking for $10.5 million to settle the case or else they would file a civil suit. Peppers rejected the request, and Brofsky said that a civil suit was recently filed in Norfolk Superior Court seeking that exact amount.

"It's technically not extortion, but it's very probative and tells you what this case is about," Brofsky said.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Brofsky also described four videos Peppers shot of the victim on his phone, which he said have been shown to prosecutors. He said the videos show no signs of any serious injury, even though the victim said Peppers choked and strangled her six times, threw her down a steep flight of stairs and smashed her head against a wall.

"The videos show no injuries consistent with the allegations," he said. "The only thing you see is a bruise or scrape on her knee. You see no injuries to her head or to her face... If this really happened, there would be very serious bodily injuries and she would have been in the hospital."

Brofsky also disputed reports that Peppers and the victim were in a relationship.

"This is not a dating relationship," he said. "I don't think they've ever been on a date, as has been reported. It was a casual sexual encounter."

Brofsky said he will be turning over the cellphone videos to the prosecution, and asked them to due their due diligence and dismiss the case.

"He did not commit these crimes and these videos prove it," he said of Peppers.

But Judge Mark Coven indicated that he expects the case to go to trial, and a jury can then decide the merits of the case.

"I'm sure there's another side to this," the judge said. "That's why we have trials and we let jurors decide."

A trial date has been set for Jan. 22, 2025.

A captain on the New England Patriots appeared in court Monday to face serious charges.

The charges against Peppers stem from an incident on Oct. 5 when Braintree police responded to a report of a disturbance at a residential address. The caller indicated that there was an altercation between two people.

An investigation ensued, and Peppers, 29, was taken into custody and charged with assault and battery on an intimate partner, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, strangulation and possession of cocaine.

According to a police report, the victim told police that Peppers smashed her head against the wall and pushed her down the stairs. She also had reported over the phone to dispatchers that he had "choked her at least six times."

The woman told police Peppers became upset when someone called her phone while they were having sex. She said he pushed her down the steps, grabbed her neck and smashed it against a wall. Police said the woman declined medical help.

Peppers has denied the woman's account, saying she fell down the stairs while intoxicated.

He also told police he believed she was making the allegations to destroy his career. Police noted they did not notice signs that the victim was drunk when they interacted with her.

Peppers is free on $2,500 bail, but was placed on the NFL Commissioner Exempt List following his arrest, meaning he cannot practice or attend games.

Prosecutor…no body cam…did provide booking video, almost an hour long