Trial in Jassy Correia's Death Delayed as Judge Tests Positive for COVID

The trial of Louis Coleman, who is accused of the deadly kidnapping of Massachusetts mother Jassy Correia in 2019, has been delayed after the federal judge presiding over it tested positive for COVID-19.

Chief Judge Dennis Saylor informed the parties of his test result Monday afternoon, Officials are aiming to resume the trial on Monday, according to an official with the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts.

The trial was originally scheduled to start in February but was pushed to May because of the pandemic.

Coleman is charged with kidnapping Correia as the young mother back was leaving a Boston nightclub. Four days later, her body was found in a suitcase in the trunk of his car on Interstate 95 in Delaware.

The trial opened last week, with prosecutors playing surveillance video of Correia and her friends enjoying their last night out together at Venu nightclub in Boston to celebrate Correia's 23rd birthday.

Correia ended up getting into a car with Coleman. Prosecutors say he kidnapped her, sexually assaulted her and strangled her to death.

Coleman is accused of taking her to his apartment in Providence and stuffing her body in a suitcase.

The defense argues Correia attacked Coleman and died in the car during the fight. His attorney said Correia went with him willingly.