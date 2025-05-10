Trial concluding for ex-high school RI basketball coach who did naked fat tests

Attorneys will soon deliver closing arguments in the trial of a former Rhode Island high school basketball coach facing criminal charges after authorities say he repeatedly asked male student-athletes to remove their clothes while alone with him so he could check their body fat.

Aaron Thomas, 57, who coached at North Kingstown High School from the 1990s until he resigned in 2021, has pleaded not guilty to second-degree child molestation and second-degree sexual assault.

Closing arguments are expected to take place on Monday.

The trial began last month and has involved 10 students testifying against Thomas, with some of the testimony turning emotional as the former students recalled the embarrassment at being pinched with a caliper while naked in front of their coach. One student said Thomas was visibly aroused while conducting the so-called naked fat test.

A key detail surrounding the case is the question Thomas would present to the male athletes, asking if they were “shy or not shy." Those who said no were asked to strip naked, allowing Thomas to pinch various areas of their bodies, including near their groins and buttocks.

During his testimony, Thomas told his attorney he likely saw more than 600 student-athletes throughout his career, with “roughly 80%” of them taking their underwear off during the test. He acknowledged that removing the underwear was not necessary.

Meanwhile, four separate students testified in favor of the tests. They told the jury that it helped them become better athletes.

Thomas was the last witness to take the stand. Notably, on his third day of testifying, Thomas apologized and confirmed he lied to law enforcement when he was initially asked if students were naked for the tests.

“I’m truly sorry that it occurred the way it occurred,” Thomas said. “It was never my intent to ever hurt or cause any kind of pain, or embarrass, or make uncomfortable, even, any of the student-athletes. It was just for competitive advantage.”

Thomas added that it was a “foolish thing" and now can see how it “could be construed.”

Thomas’ criminal investigation started in late 2021 and involved interviews with more than 30 former students, as well as teachers, coaches, administrators and medical professionals.

Although Thomas is alleged to have performed the tests on multiple students over many years, the charges relate to just two, authorities said. One was underage 14 at the time of the alleged crime between September 2000 and February 2002.