Trial for teen accused in stabbing death of another teen in Connecticut begins

The trial for a teen who is accused of stabbing and killing another teen during a party in Shelton in 2022 is underway.

James “Jimmy” McGrath, a 17-year-old Fairfield Prep student from Shelton, was stabbed outside a Shelton home where a party was underway in May 2022 and he died from a stab wound to the torso, according to police.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Raul Valle, 19, has been charged with murder and pleaded not guilty.

He has also been charged with assault in connection with the stabbings of three other teens.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Valle’s trial is in Milford Superior Court.

The judge said the attorneys expect the evidentiary part of the trial to take around two weeks, but the trial could be longer or shorter.

The McGrath family said they planned to be in court on Tuesday.

They created a foundation to honor Jimmy’s memory.

“He volunteered with Bridgeport Youth Lacrosse to teach the young boys in Bridgeport how to play Lacrosse so he really loved to give back to the community and we thought this was a great way to honor his memory," Jimmy’s father, Kevin McGrath said.

They held the third annual Jimmy McGrath Foundation Golf Tournament on Monday.

“We just try to get to the point that when we think about his memory, we think about the good times but thinking about the good times is sad because he was a big piece of our family,” Kevin McGrath said.