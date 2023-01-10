Trial to Begin for Operator of Green Line Trolley During 2021 Crash

The MBTA trolley operator who was at the controls during a major crash in 2021 is scheduled to be in court on Tuesday, as a trial gets underway.

Owen Turner, who is accused of causing the Green Line trolley crash back in July of 2021, is being charged with negligence. The crash on Commonwealth Avenue left 27 people hurt, including four MBTA employees. It happened at 6 p.m., when the trains were filled with dozens of riders.

Investigators said the 51-year-old had a length history of violations at the MBTA. On the day of the crash, investigators have alleged that Turner was going three times the speed limit on the B Line tracks, when he slammed into the trolley in front of him.

NBC10 Investigator Ryan Kath was the first to report that speed was a major factor in last week's crash.

In a federal report, investigators found that Turner had been suspended at least six times during his seven years on the job, and four of those violations were for speeding. Turner, meanwhile, told investigators he had blacked out and may have fallen asleep.

The trial is scheduled to get underway Tuesday morning at Brighton District Court.

The Suffolk County District Attorney's Office was expecting jury selection to be quick, so it's possible that opening statements will be heard on Tuesday.