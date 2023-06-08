Trial to begin Thursday for man charged with killing Weymouth officer, elderly woman in 2018

A trial is expected to begin on Thursday for the man accused of killing a Weymouth, Massachusetts, police officer and an elderly woman in 2018 during a tragedy that sent shockwaves through the South Shore community.

Jury selection lasted more than a week, but finally the trial for Emanuel Lopes is set to begin with opening statements Thursday morning.

Lopes is being tried on murder charges in the July 2018 deaths of Weymouth police Sgt. Michael Chesna and 77-year-old Vera Adams.

The brand new sign for the Route 18 bridge in Weymouth, dedicated to the life of Sgt. Michael Chesna, was unveiled Saturday.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

According to law enforcement, Chesna was responding to a call for an erratic driver and found Lopes vandalizing a home.

As Chesna was trying to arrest Lopes with his gun drawn, prosecutors say the then 20-year-old suspect attacked the 42-year-old officer with a rock, hitting him in the head. Lopes then allegedly took Chesna’s service weapon and fatally shot him 10 times. Chesna left behind a wife and two young children.

Adams was in her sunroom in her home nearby, when Lopes allegedly spotted her and fired several shots in her direction as he fled.

Emanuel Lopes's mother called NBC10 Boston and said that her son struggled with mental health issues his entire life and refused to take medication.

Other officers eventually tracked Lopes down, shooting him in the leg before they could arrest him. Lopes’ relatives and attorneys have said he has severe mental health issues, and the system failed to provide the help he needed.

Opening statements are expected to get underway at around 10 a.m. on Thursday. The trial is expected to last about four weeks. A jury has been selected from a pool of residents from Worcester County, though the trial will take place in Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham.