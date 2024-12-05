Weather

Expect tricky travel Thursday morning whether you got rain, snow or both

A crash in Windham, New Hampshire, has closed the left northbound lane of I-93 in the area of mile marker 7, state police said

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker and Tevin Wooten

NBC Universal, Inc.

The morning commute is never easy, but road travel will be dicey across New England Thursday morning, whether the storm brought you rain, snow, or both.

The rain and snow continue into mid-morning before sweeping quickly offshore Thursday. Things are expected to taper off around 8/9 a.m.

Our final round of weather will be some fast-moving squalls that pop up at random through midday. These will be elusive, so not everyone will see them.

The tricky travel Thursday morning is why hundreds of schools across the region are either closed or delayed today, including Worcester Public Schools.

It's also why state police are warning drivers to be careful, noting that slick and snowy roads are treacherous.

Vermont State Police said roads would be slippery, telling drivers to slow down, buckle up and allow extra travel time.

In New Hampshire, state police emphasized driving slowly and cautiously.

In Windham, NH, near the Massachusetts border, a crash was reported shortly after 7 a.m. The left northbound lane of Interstate 93 is closed in the area of mile marker 7, as result, state police said. Troopers are on scene investigating, and drivers should anticipate delays.

Everyone is reminded to stay weather aware on the roadways.

Safe travels!

