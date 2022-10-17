Local

boston restaurant talk

Trillium Acquires Equipment From Spencer Trappist Brewery

By Boston Restaurant Talk

Trillium Brewing Company

One of the biggest beermakers in the region has acquired the equipment used by an award-winning brewery that closed several months ago, and it is also selling one of its spaces.

According to a blog post, Trillium has made a recent acquisition of the Spencer Trappist Brewery's brewhouse equipment while a message sent to us from the business confirms that the company will not be opening a facility in Spencer, instead moving the equipment to its Royall Street facility in Canton.

The blog post also mentions that the Shawmut Road location of Trillium--which was its original Canton location--is now on the market as a "highly desirable turn-key opportunity for another creative beverage producer." We have been told by Trillium that they don't have anything specific about how Spencer's equipment might be used, but if any additional information comes out about this, we will post an update here.

Trillium opened its Royall Street space last summer in what was basically a move from Shawmut Road; the company also has a restaurant and brewpub in Boston's Fort Point neighborhood along with a taproom in the Fenway and a seasonal beer garden on the Rose Kennedy Greenway. The website for the company can be found at https://www.trilliumbrewing.com/

Spencer Trappist Brewery Is Ceasing Operations

