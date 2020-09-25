Local

Trillium Garden

Trillium Garden on The Greenway Reopens in Downtown Boston

Reservations for the beer garden can be made up to a week in advance

By Boston Restaurant Talk

Trillium

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A popular beer garden in the heart of Boston has finally opened for the season, according to Boston's Hidden Restaurants.

Trillium Garden on The Greenway reopens starting Friday at noon, with small-batch brewing of limited releases taking place on the premises while a completely contactless system of ordering food (from one of the Greenway food trucks) and beer will be put in place, according to a press release.

Reservations for the beer garden can be made up to a week in advance, and groups will be limited to no more than six people in compliance with city guidelines.

The Trillium beer garden, which is located at High Street and Atlantic Avenue on the Greenway,  will be open (weather permitting) Thursday through Saturday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Sundays from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. for as far into the season as the weather allows. More information can be found at https://www.rosekennedygreenway.org/visit/beer-wine-gardens/

by Marc Hurwitz

