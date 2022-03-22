Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
fire

Triple Decker Catches Fire in Lawrence

By Monica Madeja

Firefighters are battling a blaze that broke out in a triple decker Tuesday morning in Lawrence, Massachusetts.

The fire started in the multi-use building at 94 Sunset Avenue, the Lawrence Fire Department said. The building houses a market and a restaurant on the first floor and appeared to have residential units as well. The bulk of the damage appeared to be on the top floor.

The scene was very active early Tuesday with fire departments from surrounding towns responding. No further information was immediately available.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.
Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.

MBTA

mbta 10 hours ago

After Long Delay, First Renovated Historic MBTA Trolley Hits the Tracks

transportation Mar 21

Green Line Extension Service to Union Square in Somerville Begins Monday

This article tagged under:

firelawrenceLawrence Fire DepartmentSunset Avenue
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us