1 Dead, 2 Injured After Fire Tears Through Revere Apartment Building

One person died and two others were injured after a fire trapped them inside a triple decker in Revere, Massachusetts, during the early hours of Tuesday morning, according to officials.

A young girl escaped the fire by climbing out of a second floor window onto an awning before jumping to the ground, according to a neighbor. She was taken to the hospital with injuries.

"My friend was trying to help a young girl. She wanted to jump from the second floor and he tried to hold her but she was so scared that she still jumped. She fell to the bricks," neighbor Gaudencio Ocasio said. "The other two guys grabbed her and put her in the street because the fire was too hot."

Crews were battling the fire at 54 Thornton Street for hours Tuesday morning as flames kept sparking back up. Several fire departments, including Cambridge and Everett, responded to help put out the three-alarm blaze, which broke out around 2:30 a.m.

The person appeared to have died before firefighters arrived on scene, according to Revere Deputy Fire Chief Glen Rich.

Officials said the two people who were injured were taken to a local hospital.

The fire was being brought under control as of 10:30 a.m.

Red Cross Massachusetts was in Revere Monday morning to help an unknown number of displaced adults and children.

#Metro1 Red Cross responding to a MFF- Multi Family Fire in #Revere where an unknown number of adults and an unknown number of children are reportedly displaced. We will provide comfort, , and long-term recovery services. — RedCrossMA (@RedCrossMA) December 8, 2020

The cause of the fire is under investigation.