Free-agent Tristan Thompson has reached an agreement with the Boston Celtics, according to Yahoo Sports.

Tristan Thompson departs Cleveland for the first time in his career to take a two-year, $19 million deal in Boston. https://t.co/egIPydTGe1 — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) November 22, 2020

The center and father of Khloe Kardashian's child has reportedly signed a two-year, $19 million contract with the Boston team.

No further information was immediately available.