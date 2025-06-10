Chicopee

Trooper seriously hurt in hit-and-run crash in Chicopee

The trooper was taken to Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries

By Thea DiGiammerino

A Massachusetts State Police trooper was seriously hurt when they were struck by a vehicle during a traffic stop on the Mass Pike in Chicopee early Tuesday morning.

State Police said the trooper was hit on I-90 west near exit 51. The driver left the scene, investigators said.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The trooper was taken to Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries. The trooper has not been publicly identified, and their current condition was not immediately clear.

The highway was shut down in the immediate aftermath of the crash.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, the Crime Scene Services Section, and the State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office are all investigating the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information is asked to call State Police at 413-505-5993.

More Massachusetts News

Karen Read 2 hours ago

Live updates: Defense continues making case in Karen Read trial after tense Monday

Small town secrets 12 hours ago

‘The way I was treated was wrong': Dedham sergeant receives $1.3M after suing police chief

Crime and Courts 11 hours ago

Teen driver, 13, arrested after Stoughton-to-Canton chase, crash, police say

This article tagged under:

ChicopeeMASS PIKE
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us