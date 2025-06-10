Trooper seriously hurt in hit-and-run crash in Chicopee

A Massachusetts State Police trooper was seriously hurt when they were struck by a vehicle during a traffic stop on the Mass Pike in Chicopee early Tuesday morning.

State Police said the trooper was hit on I-90 west near exit 51. The driver left the scene, investigators said.

The trooper was taken to Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries. The trooper has not been publicly identified, and their current condition was not immediately clear.

The highway was shut down in the immediate aftermath of the crash.

The Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, the Crime Scene Services Section, and the State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office are all investigating the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information is asked to call State Police at 413-505-5993.