Trooper hurt in Plymouth crash, police say

Snow was falling across Massachusetts Sunday, and officials had warned of dangerous driving conditions.

By Asher Klein

A Massachusetts State Police trooper was injured when their cruiser hit the guardrail of Route 25 in Plymouth Sunday morning, the agency said.

The trooper's injuries are not life-threatening, according to police.

A supervisor will investigate what happened in the crash, reported 7:45 a.m., police said. They didn't share details on what's believed to have led to the crash.

