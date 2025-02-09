Trooper hurt in Plymouth crash, police say

A Massachusetts State Police trooper was injured when their cruiser hit the guardrail of Route 25 in Plymouth Sunday morning, the agency said.
The trooper's injuries are not life-threatening, according to police.
A supervisor will investigate what happened in the crash, reported 7:45 a.m., police said. They didn't share details on what's believed to have led to the crash.
Snow was falling across Massachusetts Sunday, and officials had warned of dangerous driving conditions.
