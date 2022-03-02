Trooper Injured, Multiple Crashes Reported on Mass. Pike

A Massachusetts State Police trooper was injured in one of a series of crashes on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Westboro on Wednesday morning.

The Westborough Fire Department said shortly before 10 a.m. that it was working multiple crashes on the Mass. Pike eastbound in the area of mile marker 101. They said a secondary crash resulted in a state police trooper being struck and injured.

The trooper's injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

All three lanes of the Mass. Pike eastbound in the area of the crashes are closed. Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes.

No further information was immediately available on the other crashes.