Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Westboro

Trooper Injured, Multiple Crashes Reported on Mass. Pike

Drivers are urged to avoid the area if possible

By Marc Fortier

Westboro Fire Department

A Massachusetts State Police trooper was injured in one of a series of crashes on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Westboro on Wednesday morning.

The Westborough Fire Department said shortly before 10 a.m. that it was working multiple crashes on the Mass. Pike eastbound in the area of mile marker 101. They said a secondary crash resulted in a state police trooper being struck and injured.

The trooper's injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

All three lanes of the Mass. Pike eastbound in the area of the crashes are closed. Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes.

No further information was immediately available on the other crashes.

More Massachusetts stories

mbta 2 hours ago

Service Resumes on MBTA's Green Line Following Power Problem

BOSTON 3 hours ago

Boston Mask Mandate to Be Lifted Saturday — Here's Where You'll Still Need to Wear One

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

WestboroMassachusettsMassachusetts State PoliceMassachusetts Turnpike
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us