Trooper, Police Dog Injured When Stopped Cruiser Struck on I-495 in Hopkinton

A Massachusetts State Police trooper and police dog were injured Monday afternoon when their K-9 unit cruiser was struck by an oncoming car on Interstate 495 in Hopkinton.

State police say the marked cruiser was stopped in the breakdown lane while working a road detail on I-495 southbound when a Subaru Forester, operated by an 81-year-old man from Connecticut, struck the vehicle, injuring everyone involved.

The trooper, a 37-year-old man, was taken to UMass Medical Center in Worcester where he will be observed overnight. His name was not released. The police K-9 was taken to Tufts Veterinary Hospital in North Grafton and is also being held overnight.

The Subaru driver suffered minor injuries, and he was also taken to a local hospital, police said.

Police did not say what may have caused the collision but noted the crash remains under investigation to determine whether or not the Subaru driver will face criminal charges.

The scene was cleared by 4:15 p.m.

An investigation is ongoing.