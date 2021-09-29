Local

Trooper Struck In Cruiser by Tractor-Trailer in Weston, Mass.

The crash occurred near the intersection of interstates 90 and 95

By Katelyn Flint and Jake Levin

A Massachusetts state trooper was seriously injured when his unmarked cruiser was struck by a tractor-trailer in Weston late Tuesday, state police officials said.

The incident, which occurred on Interstate 95 southbound near its intersection with the Mass Pike in Weston, occurred just before midnight Tuesday during a construction detail, officials said.

The trooper radioed the crash in himself before taken to a Boston hospital.

Police say the unmarked cruiser had its lights flashing when it was struck from behind. The crash caused the truck to jackknife, leading to temporary closures on the highway.

The truck was towed to a service plaza on I-95 in Newton. The cause of the crash is under investigation and it is unclear if the driver of the truck will face any charges.

