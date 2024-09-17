Tropical Smoothie Cafe opens in Boston's Fenway neighborhood

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A Georgia-based chain of restaurants featuring salads, sandwiches, smoothies, and more has further expanded into the Greater Boston area, with its first one within the city itself opening its doors.

According to a press release, Tropical Smoothie Cafe is now open in the Fenway neighborhood of Boston, moving into a space on Boylston Street a short distance west of Massachusetts Avenue. The new outlet joins a handful of others in the region, including in Amesbury, Beverly, Chelmsford, Foxborough, Methuen, Peabody, Plymouth, Saugus, Swampscott, and Westford.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe first started out in Florida in 1997 and is now headquartered in Atlanta.

The address for the new location of Tropical Smoothie Cafe in the Fenway is 1122 Boylston Street, Boston, MA, 02215. The website for the chain is at https://www.tropicalsmoothiecafe.com/

