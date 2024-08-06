Tropical Storm Debby's path, forecast: How it could impact Mass., NH

The fix is in! We’re at a pivotal point in the forecast Tuesday. Plain rain – not scattered storms that spare some and hammer others – returns along with a MUCH cooler airmass. In addition, humidity lowers markedly as our winds shift to the east and snuff out the heat.

And it’s not just for a day. Or two. It’s most of this week. And it resonates deep into next week. Granted, the humidity may increase by the weekend, but hot temperatures never really get back in the conversation.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

So, our focus shifts back to the rain. Two waves move in Tuesday: one early, and one overnight. The second wave is heaviest, with possible flooding in southern Connecticut and Rhode Island. This seems to be consistent with our guidance.



329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

With a break expected after Wednesday morning, we’ll get a chance to catch our breath as the remnants of Debby move in our direction.

Obviously with a tropical system, lots could happen. We’re focused on the downpours, however. Heavy rain bands could move into New England as early as Friday afternoon, carrying into the weekend.

At this point, the axis of heaviest rain seems to set up in New York and parts of Northern New England. This likely will change with the slightest shift in the storm’s track, so we’ll watch its every move in the days to come.

Despite the gray, cool weather, summer’s far from over. Enjoy the break.