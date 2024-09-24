Tropical Storm Helene intensifies, no impacts expected in New England

All eyes are on the approaching Tropical Storm Helene, which is expected to become a major hurricane as it moves north toward the U.S.

But here in New England no serious impacts are expected from the powerful storm system.

Temps in the 60s, some rain in Boston

Our onshore breeze continues Tuesday with another cloudy day and highs in the 60s. Some areas will be luckier than others, however. Burlington, Vermont, for example, will see highs in the low 70s and sun for much of the day.

That's a stark difference from Boston, with incoming waves of offshore sprinkles, drizzle and low clouds and temperatures stuck in the low 60s. Offshore waves are still high at about 5-9 feet, with continued beach erosion through midweek and dangerous rip currents. Lows Tuesday night fall to the 40s in northern New England, with 50s elsewhere.

Scattered showers arrive Wednesday

Wednesday is pretty similar, with more clouds and temps in the 60s. Scattered showers arrive late day to our west as a developing closed upper-level low moves in. Showers fill in more for Thursday into Friday morning as the low heads out to the Gulf of Maine and a cold front moves through. Overall rainfall amounts will be around a quarter of an inch with this system as it quickly moves through.

Weekend forecast

High pressure moves in for the weekend, as temps will be in the 60s to low 70s by Monday. Saturday afternoon some pop up showers are possible inland as we have a cool pool of air aloft. Most areas remain dry, though. Our next chance for rain holds off until midweek next week.

Helene update

The storm is anticipated to undergo rapid intensification this week across the Gulf of Mexico, with landfall occurring around the Big Bend of Florida Thursday into Friday. Storm surge of 5-8 feet is expected across Tampa Bay, with 10-15 feet of storm surge along the Big Bend.

Six to 12 inches of rain is forecast across western Florida, the Panhandle, and for much of the southern U.S. through Saturday as the storm heads inland into the Ohio Valley. We do not expect any impacts in New England from this storm.

Stay tuned for updates!