Trouble on the tracks: No timeline for Green Line service to resume

Tuesday's incident was the 18th derailment on the MBTA this year alone

By Munashe Kwangwari

A derailed Green Line train is now officially off the tracks, but it's continuing to create trouble for hundreds of commuters.

MBTA officials say services are still down for several Green Line routes on Thursday, and it could be like this for some time.

Investigators returned to the scene early Thursday morning as they continue to find out what led to Tuesday's incident. After moving the derailed train car out of the way overnight, investigators are now focusing on the area where the incident occurred.

According to the MBTA, early indications are that this was not a track issue but a "human error issue." That falls back on the train's operator.

But of course that still has to be confirmed by the National Transportation Safety Board, whose investigators showed up to the scene.

According to Federal Transit Administration records, this is the 18th reported MBTA derailment this year alone.

But Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey said she still has faith in the embattled agency.

"This was not attributable to the rail or the track, so the look is at the operator, but we'll leave that to the NTSB," she said.

MBTA officials say at this time, it's unclear when Green Line Extension service will resume, but shuttle buses continue to run and will be free and accessible to all riders.

