Truck carrying batteries rolls over on I-290 in Auburn, prompts hazmat response

The ramp is expected to be closed throughout the morning and drivers should seek an alternative route to access the Mass Pike west, Auburn fire said

A tractor-trailer carrying batteries rolled over in Auburn, Massachusetts, early Wednesday morning, fire officials said, prompting a hazmat response.

The incident occurred just after midnight on the westbound ramp from Interstate 290 to the Massachusetts Turnpike.

The truck rolled over and spilled batteries it was carrying, with some breaching and leaking toxic fluid onto the road.  

The ramp is expected to be closed throughout the morning and drivers were asked to seek an alternate route to access the Mass Pike west, Auburn fire said.

It wasn't immediately known what caused the crash or if anyone was injured.

