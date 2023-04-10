Local

Truck Carrying Boxes of Smartphones Robbed in Rush Hour Traffic on I-93

No arrests have been made, Massachusetts State Police said

By Marc Fortier

A truck carrying multiple boxes of smartphones was robbed while it was stuck in rush hour traffic on Interstate 93 on Monday morning.

Massachusetts State Police said their preliminary investigation shows that the box truck, a Freightliner driven by a New Jersey man, was stuck in heavy traffic on I-93 south in Canton when two suspects exited a nearby car, opened the back of the truck and took multiple boxes containing smartphones. The suspects then got back into their car and fled southbound.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation into the alleged robbery is ongoing, state police said.

No further details were released.

