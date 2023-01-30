Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
lawrence

Truck Carrying Trash Crashes on I-495 in Lawrence, Closing Lanes

Massachusetts State Police urged drivers to avoid the area if possible.

By Asher Klein

A truck carrying trash crashed on Interstate 495 in Lawrence, Massachusetts, Monday, rolling over and closing two lanes of the highway, officials said.

The crash took place on the northbound side of the highway before exit 104, the Department of Transportation said.

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt in the crash.

State police urged drivers to avoid the area if possible.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

This developing news story will be updated when more information is available.

This article tagged under:

lawrencei-495
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us