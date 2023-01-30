Truck Carrying Trash Crashes on I-495 in Lawrence, Closing Lanes

A truck carrying trash crashed on Interstate 495 in Lawrence, Massachusetts, Monday, rolling over and closing two lanes of the highway, officials said.

The crash took place on the northbound side of the highway before exit 104, the Department of Transportation said.

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt in the crash.

State police urged drivers to avoid the area if possible.

Trash truck rollover crash in #Lawrence on I-495-NB prior to exit 104. Two right lane closed in the area. Expect delays. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) January 30, 2023

Troopers on scene, Route 495 North, north of Route 114, Lawrence, for tractor-trailer rollover. Middle and right lanes closed at this time. Seek alternate routes if possible. #MATraffic — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) January 30, 2023

This developing news story will be updated when more information is available.