A truck caught fire at Assembly Row in Somerville, Massachusetts on Sunday.

A video from the local firefighter's union shows a truck fully engulfed in flames and heavy smoke spilling into the nearby building.

This could have been a lot worse.

Local 76 strongly believes that we should add a fully staffed Engine Company to the Assembly Row Neighborhood. It is a City within a City and quick and rapid Fire Department Response is critical to the safety of our Assembly Row neighbors. pic.twitter.com/mybXSRhN0h — Somervillefdlocal76 (@somfdlocal76) July 25, 2021

In a tweet posted on Sunday, Somerville Firefighters Union Local 76 said the incident is one reason why Assembly Row is in need of a fully staffed engine company.

It's unclear if there was anyone in the truck at the time of the incident. No word on any injuries.