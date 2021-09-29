Truck Crash Traps Driver, Blocks Multiple Lanes on Mass. Pike

First responders were working to free a driver from a truck crash on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Westboro on Wednesday, officials said.

The tractor-trailer rolled over Interstate 90 going west not far from the 101-mile mark, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation and Westboro Fire Department.

Multiple lanes of the highway were blocked, including some on the other side, where first responders were working.

A medical helicopter was requested to come to the scene, firefighters said.

** Traffic Alert ** SEEK ALTERNATE ROUTE- Mass Pike westbound at mile marker 100.6 is a tractor trailer crash with entrapment. Grafton and Westborough Heavy Rescues are working to free a driver. Life Flight en route. pic.twitter.com/iZVX91nWr0 — Westboro Fire Dept (@WestboroughFire) September 29, 2021

Tractor trailer roll over crash in #Grafton on I-90WB near MM 100.7. Multiple travel lanes closed. Seek alt. route in the area. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) September 29, 2021

This breaking news story will be updated when more information is available.