Truck Crash in Charlton Leaves Several People Hurt

The crash, one of several Sunday in Charlton, also caused a diesel fuel spill, state police said

By Asher Klein

The aftermath of a truck crash that left several people injured in Charlton, Massachusetts, on Sunday, April 2, 2023.
NBC10 Boston/Stringer

Several people were sent to the hospital after a truck crashed with cars in Charlton, Massachusetts, Sunday afternoon, state police said.

There weren't many details about the crash on state Route 20 at Masonic Home Road immediately available, including how many people were injured.

The crash caused diesel fuel to be spilled, state police said, referring further questions to local police.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to the Charlton Police Department for more information.

It was one of several crashes in Charlton Sunday afternoon. A truck and two cars crashed on the eastbound side of the Turnpike about 4:15 p.m., state police said, and more than an hour later, a gold Cadillac headed west on the Pike caused multiple crashes and evaded police before the driver was eventually arrested in a local swamp.

