Billerica

Truck crashes into Billerica building

A 19-year-old driver of a flatbed truck suffered non-life-threatening injuries after crashing into a building in Billerica, Massachusetts

NBC10 Boston

A flatbed truck crashed into a building Monday evening in Billerica, Massachusetts.

The crash happened at the intersection of Boston Road and Floyd Street. The 19-year-old driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Lahey Hospital & Medical Center.

Police say no one was in the building, formerly MacKenzie Mobile Electronics, at the time of the crash. Police say the building has been listed for sale.

No charges have been filed. Police say the cause of the crash is under investigation.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

This article tagged under:

BillericaMassachusettscrash
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us