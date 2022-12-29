Truck Crashes Into Bridge on Mass. Pike in Newton

A truck hit a bridge on the Mass. Pike in Newton, closing down two lanes of traffic heading east Thursday morning, according to Massachusetts State Police.
Troopers have responded to the crash, which happened at the Auburn Street Bridge. The left and right lanes were closed as of around 10 a.m., and the middle lane remained open.
Minor injuries were reported by state police.
Bridge damage will be inspected.
