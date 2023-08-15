Truck crashes on Mass. Pike in Framingham, causing major delays

A truck jackknifed on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Framingham on Tuesday morning, backing up the highway heading toward Boston, officials said.

The tractor-trailer crash closed all eastbound lanes of Interstate 90 at mile marker 112, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation. It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt.

Boston-bound traffic was still able to get by on the breakdown lane, the agency said, urging drivers to expect delays.

Jackknifed tractor trailer in #Framingham on I-90-EB at MM-112. The trailer trailer is currently blocking all lanes of travel on I-90 EB. Only the breakdown lane is open. Expect delays. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) August 15, 2023

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The truck crashed with rain falling across the Boston area, though it wasn't immediately clear if that was a factor in what happened.

This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.