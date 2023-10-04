I-90

Truck crashes, spilling trash on Mass. Pike in Hopkinton

Trash was seen spilled across the off-ramp to I-495

By Asher Klein

A truck crashed as it was exiting the Massachusetts Turnpike on Wednesday, closing the ramp to I-495 by spilling trash on the side of the road, state police said.

The driver had a minor injury in the crash in Hopkinton.

Police estimated it would take about two hours for the ramp, from the Boston-bound side of the Turnpike to I-495, to be-reopened. They shared an image of trash covering the median of the highway next to the tractor-trailer, which was on its side.

NBC10 Boston
