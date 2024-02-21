Truck downs utility poles, power lines in Lexington; I-95 off-ramps closed

A truck hit a series of utility poles in Lexington, Massachusetts, Wednesday, closing a major street and Interstate 95 off-ramps.
The accident on Bedford Street brought down poles and power wires, closing the road between Eldred Street and Hartwell Avenue, according to Lexington police.
State police said ramps from I-95 onto the street were closed, saying that a tractor-trailer and hit utility poles.
Footage from the scene showed a series of utility trucks alongside the downed poles.
This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.