Truck downs utility poles, power lines in Lexington; I-95 off-ramps closed

Massachusetts State Police said ramps from I-95 onto the street were closed, saying that a tractor-trailer and hit utility poles

By Asher Klein

Utility workers on Bedford Street in Lexington, Massachusetts, responding to a truck crash that knocked down power poles Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024.
NBC10 Boston

A truck hit a series of utility poles in Lexington, Massachusetts, Wednesday, closing a major street and Interstate 95 off-ramps.

The accident on Bedford Street brought down poles and power wires, closing the road between Eldred Street and Hartwell Avenue, according to Lexington police.

State police said ramps from I-95 onto the street were closed, saying that a tractor-trailer and hit utility poles.

Footage from the scene showed a series of utility trucks alongside the downed poles.

This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.

