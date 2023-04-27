Local

New Hampshire

Truck Driver Dies in Fiery Crash on NH Road

The crash on Baer Road was reported about 3:24 a.m., and the first responders who arrived saw the truck fully engulfed in flames, officials said

By Asher Klein

A truck driver died in a fiery crash early Thursday morning in Rollinsford, New Hampshire, state police said.

The driver, who wasn't identified, died of what the state fire marshal called thermal inhalation injuries.

The crash on Baer Road was reported about 3:24 a.m., and the first responders who arrived saw the truck fully engulfed in flames, officials said. Investigators found that the truck likely went off the road while navigating a curve, hit a tree and caught fire.

The driver's death is believed to be an accident.

Rollinsford is north of Portsmouth on the Maine border. The town's fire department said the accident took place between Portland Avenue and Sligo Road; it closed Baer Road for several hours.

