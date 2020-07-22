Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
BOSTON

Truck Gets ‘Storrowed' Under Mass. Ave Bridge in Boston

The truck was on the eastbound onramp from Charlesgate East when it got stuck under the bridge

By Mark Garfinkel and Melissa Buja

Truck Storrowed in Boston 07222020
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston

Yet another tractor-trailer truck fell victim to one of the low bridges on Storrow Drive in Boston, getting stuck underneath on Wednesday afternoon.

The truck was "Storrowed" under the Mass. Ave. bridge on the eastbound onramp to Storrow Drive from Charlesgate East just after 1 p.m.

The truck was backed out from under the bridge and the traffic delays the incident caused have since eased.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Amazon 1 hour ago

Amazon Opens Delivery Center in Former Necco Candy Factory

coronavirus 3 hours ago

These 6 Mass. Colleges Are the Most Likely to ‘Perish,' Analysis Says

It's unclear what damage if any, the truck suffered.

Despite frequent warnings from transportation officials, many trucks have become "Storrowed" under the roadway because they are too tall for the old overpasses.

A moving van from Maine flipped over after hitting the bridge on Storrow Drive Tuesday evening.

This article tagged under:

BOSTONTruckstorrow driveMass. Ave. bridgestorrowed
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us