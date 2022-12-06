Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
PLYMOUTH

Truck Goes Off Bridge, Into River in Plymouth

MassDOT said the scene cleared at about 2:45 a.m.

By Matt Fortin

NBC Universal, Inc.

A truck apparently drove off a bridge and landed on its side in a river Monday night in Plymouth, Massachusetts.

The ordeal happened at the bridge along Warren Avenue over the Eel River, near Ryder Way.

In video captured that shows the aftermath of the crash, crews were seen hauling the truck out of the water.

MassDOT responded to the scene and said the bridge was secured.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Additional information, including any potential injuries and what led up to the crash, has not been released.

More Plymouth News

PLYMOUTH Nov 19

Plymouth Celebrates America's Hometown Thanksgiving Parade

rescue Oct 23

Child Saved From Barricaded Plymouth House, Man Arrested in Closet, Police Say

This article tagged under:

PLYMOUTH
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us