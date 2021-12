Police and fire officials are on the scene in Woburn, where a truck went off road and has been wedged into the side of a building.

The box truck is stuck between the building and a slope around it.

The incident, which occurred on Olympia Avenue, has caused some traffic delays in the area but no injuries have been reported.

Officials are dealing with a fuel leak as a result of the crash. There is no word on what caused the truck to go off road in the first place.