Traffic

Truck rollover causing delays on I-93 in Randolph

By Thea DiGiammerino

NBC Universal, Inc.

A truck rolled over on I-93 north in Randolph, Massachusetts, Wednesday morning, causing delays in the area between Route 24 and Route 28.

Live pictures from between exits 4 and 5 showed the truck on its side on an embankment of the road. Traffic was getting by in the left lanes, but significant backups have formed.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Drivers should expect delays in the area.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Traffic
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us