Truck rollover causing delays on I-93 in Randolph

A truck rolled over on I-93 north in Randolph, Massachusetts, Wednesday morning, causing delays in the area between Route 24 and Route 28.
Live pictures from between exits 4 and 5 showed the truck on its side on an embankment of the road. Traffic was getting by in the left lanes, but significant backups have formed.
Drivers should expect delays in the area.
This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.
