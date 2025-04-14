Traffic

Truck rollover causing delays on I-95 in Dedham

No injuries have been reported, according to the Dedham Fire Department

By Thea DiGiammerino

A tractor-trailer crash has closed an exit on I-95 south in Dedham, Massachusetts, Monday morning.

MassDOT confirmed the closure at exit 29B. The Dedham Fire Department said multiple agencies are responding and no injuries have been reported.

Photos from the scene show the truck and trailer rolled onto the side of the highway.

A tractor trailer crash on I-95 south in Dedham, Massachusetts on April 14 2025.
Drivers should expect delays in the area.

