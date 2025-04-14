Truck rollover causing delays on I-95 in Dedham

A tractor-trailer crash has closed an exit on I-95 south in Dedham, Massachusetts, Monday morning.

MassDOT confirmed the closure at exit 29B. The Dedham Fire Department said multiple agencies are responding and no injuries have been reported.

Photos from the scene show the truck and trailer rolled onto the side of the highway.

Drivers should expect delays in the area.