Truck rollover on I-95 snarls morning commute in Providence, RI

A truck rollover on Interstate 95 in Providence, Rhode Island, Monday morning made a mess of the morning commute for many drivers.

The crash was reported around 5 a.m. at Exit 39B-C in Providence, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation said. They added that the crash involved injuries and a hazmat situation, but did not provide further details.

The crash blocked the right lane. Traffic was able to use the left lane, but delays were reported. Another lane reopened around 7 a.m. after the truck was uprighted, according to WJAR.