Truck rolls over and spills thousands of gallons of milk on highway in Auburn

A tanker truck full of milk has rolled over in Auburn, Massachusetts, causing major traffic delays.

MassDOT say the crash occurred on Route 12 Westbound on I-90.

The ramp from Route 12 to I-90/I-290 is closed.

According to Auburn Fire, 10,000 gallons of milk have spilled into the roadway along with diesel fuel from the truck.

Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes.