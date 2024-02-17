Auburn

Truck rolls over and spills thousands of gallons of milk on highway in Auburn

MassDOT say the crash occurred on Route 12 Westbound on I-90.

Auburn Fire and Rescue

A tanker truck full of milk has rolled over in Auburn, Massachusetts, causing major traffic delays.

MassDOT say the crash occurred on Route 12 Westbound on I-90.

The ramp from Route 12 to I-90/I-290 is closed.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

According to Auburn Fire, 10,000 gallons of milk have spilled into the roadway along with diesel fuel from the truck.

Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes.

This article tagged under:

AuburnMassachusetts
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us