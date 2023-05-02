Truck Rolls Over at Mass. Pike Ramp; Crews to Remove After Evening Commute

A big rig truck rolled over on a Massachusetts Turnpike ramp Tuesday morning, and it looks like the truck will remain off the side of the road for the rest of the day.

Massachusetts State Police were on scene of the rollover at around 8 a.m., which happened on a ramp from the Mass. Pike eastbound to the I-290, Route 12 spilt in Auburn.

Troopers onscene of tractor-trailer rollover on ramp from Pike EB to Rt 290/12 split in Auburn. Truck is off road and down embankment. No injury to driver. Plan is for the truck to be removed tonight after evening commute to minimize impact of closing the ramp. #MATraffic pic.twitter.com/66z5I3IBKw — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) May 2, 2023

The truck was off the road and down an embankment. Authorities were planning to remove the truck Tuesday night, after the evening commute, in an effort to minimize the impact of closing the ramp.

The driver of the truck was not injured in the rollover, troopers said.