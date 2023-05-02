Local

Auburn

Truck Rolls Over at Mass. Pike Ramp; Crews to Remove After Evening Commute

The driver wasn't hurt during the incident

By Matt Fortin

NBC10 Boston

A big rig truck rolled over on a Massachusetts Turnpike ramp Tuesday morning, and it looks like the truck will remain off the side of the road for the rest of the day.

Massachusetts State Police were on scene of the rollover at around 8 a.m., which happened on a ramp from the Mass. Pike eastbound to the I-290, Route 12 spilt in Auburn.

The truck was off the road and down an embankment. Authorities were planning to remove the truck Tuesday night, after the evening commute, in an effort to minimize the impact of closing the ramp.

The driver of the truck was not injured in the rollover, troopers said.

